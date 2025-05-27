Telangana's Vigilant Eye on COVID-19 and Public Health
Telangana's Health Minister urges vigilant monitoring of COVID-19 case rises, emphasizing public education on precautions. Recent data shows one new case, while experts claim the situation is under control. Despite isolated surges globally, hospitalization remains low, and India's herd immunity aids stability.
- Country:
- India
In response to new COVID-19 case reports, Telangana's Health Minister, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, has urged officials to closely track and manage the situation. The minister emphasized the importance of educating the public on necessary precautions to prevent spread.
A recent report indicated only one new COVID-19 case in the region, confirming that the situation remains under control, according to a meeting involving health officials and experts in Hyderabad. The minister also advised vigilance over respiratory illnesses and vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.
Experts noted that although some countries have seen sporadic rises in cases, hospitalization rates remain low. They reassured that India's largely achieved herd immunity is contributing to maintaining a stable health environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
