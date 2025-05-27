Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: Addressing Men's Anxiety

Anxiety affects one in five Australian men, remaining stigmatized and misunderstood. Underdiagnosis is prevalent due to societal pressures on masculinity, prompting many young men to seek emergency help in crises. Addressing this requires awareness campaigns, improved diagnosis, and accessible support pathways to tackle men’s anxiety effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Australia, anxiety afflicts one in five men, a condition often overlooked due to societal pressures that stigmatize emotional vulnerability. Research indicates that men are less likely than women to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders, leading to severe implications.

Many young men in Victoria are turning to ambulance services during severe anxiety episodes, mistaking symptoms for heart attacks. Pressure to conform to traditional masculine ideals deters them from seeking help, which perpetuates underdiagnosis and delayed interventions.

Efforts to combat this trend involve breaking stereotypes, encouraging open discussions about men's anxiety, and developing targeted mental health initiatives. By increasing awareness and refining diagnostic approaches, the healthcare system can better support men who contend with anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

