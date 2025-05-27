Karnataka Preps for Potential COVID Surge Amid New Cases
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced measures to tackle new COVID-19 cases, stating the virus strain is not serious but necessitates vigilance. Officials have been instructed to ensure readiness in healthcare facilities and to procure vaccines. The public is advised to wear masks, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, assuring that while the current strain of the virus is not severe, the state must remain vigilant.
He has ordered officials to ensure healthcare facilities are fully stocked and ready, emphasizing that oxygen, ventilators, and testing kits must be available. The Minister affirmed that the government is considering vaccine procurement as a precautionary measure.
Precautions for schools and the elderly were highlighted, with Siddaramaiah advising against sending sick children to school and encouraging masks for high-risk individuals. He also noted there have been no directives from the central government regarding international travelers, but precautionary instructions were given.
(With inputs from agencies.)
