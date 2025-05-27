Karnataka Preps for Potential COVID Surge Amid New Cases

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, assuring that while the current strain of the virus is not severe, the state must remain vigilant.

He has ordered officials to ensure healthcare facilities are fully stocked and ready, emphasizing that oxygen, ventilators, and testing kits must be available. The Minister affirmed that the government is considering vaccine procurement as a precautionary measure.

Precautions for schools and the elderly were highlighted, with Siddaramaiah advising against sending sick children to school and encouraging masks for high-risk individuals. He also noted there have been no directives from the central government regarding international travelers, but precautionary instructions were given.

(With inputs from agencies.)