Tragic Attack on Polio Team in Pakistan's Balochistan
A police officer guarding a polio vaccination team in Balochistan, Pakistan, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The tragic incident occurred in Nushki, yet the polio workers were unharmed. High-level officials condemned the attack, reaffirming the country’s commitment to eradicating polio despite the challenges faced.
A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's Balochistan province, where a police officer, Abdul Waheed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while protecting a polio vaccination team. Despite the harrowing attack, the polio workers remained unharmed in this distressing turn of events.
High-level officials across Pakistan, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, have expressed their condemnation of the attack, labeling it intolerable. The president offered condolences to the family of Abdul Waheed and praised the courageous efforts of polio officials to eradicate the disease.
Pakistan continues to tackle challenges related to polio, including safety concerns and misinformation, with the Pakistan Polio Programme set to administer vaccines to over 45 million children. As Pakistan remains one of the last countries battling endemic polio, the dedication to overcoming these obstacles stands firm.
