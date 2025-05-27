Chlorine Leak Panic Triggers Hospital Stampede, Sparks Investigations
A suspected chlorine gas leak at Shahjahanpur's Government Medical College resulted in a stampede. Rumors of the leak caused panic among patients and attendants, leading to one reported death, which officials deny. Two committees have been formed to investigate the incident and determine responsibility.
The Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur and the district administration have initiated separate inquiry committees to scrutinize a chaotic stampede caused by a suspected gas leak. Initial probes suggest the disturbance was due to a chlorine gas leak, though officials have denied any casualties associated with the incident.
On Sunday, the hospital premises erupted in panic after rumors of a gas leak spread, compelling frightened attendants to rapidly evacuate patients from the wards. The tumult led to conflicting reports of a tuberculosis patient's death. Yet, both hospital and district officials contest any fatalities connected to the event.
Additional District Magistrate Rajneesh Kumar Mishra confirmed on Tuesday that a three-member panel led by District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh is investigating the case. Medical College Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar stated a chlorine gas cylinder from a recent scrap auction caused the panic, but assured the leak was contained swiftly.
An internal inquiry committee headed by Dr. Saroj Kumar has also been set up by the medical college to further examine the situation. Officials aim to take decisive action against those found accountable once the investigations conclude.
