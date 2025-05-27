Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Trump Pauses EU Tariff Threat

Wall Street stocks rose sharply after President Trump eased trade tensions by reconsidering a 50% tariff on the EU. This move, seen as a negotiation tactic, rejuvenated markets after the Memorial Day break. Most sectors experienced gains, led by megacap and growth stocks, despite mixed Asian and European market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:25 IST
In a marked shift in international trade dynamics, Wall Street saw significant gains after U.S. President Donald Trump eased off on imposing steep tariffs on the European Union, averting a potential trade conflict.

As markets opened post-Memorial Day, indices such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reported substantial increases, fueled by eased trade tensions and positive consumer sentiment data.

Growth stocks, particularly Nvidia ahead of its earnings release, led gains across sectors. Meanwhile, mixed movements in Asian and European markets highlighted the global impact of U.S. trade policy shifts.

