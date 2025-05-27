Brazil's Bird Flu Focus: Poultry Prevails Over Dairy

Brazil is prioritizing its efforts on combating the spread of bird flu in poultry. Despite the confirmed cases in U.S. dairy herds, Brazil's focus is on managing its first outbreak in Brazil's poultry sector, which is crucial for its export economy.

The outbreak necessitated swift action, leading to import bans from key markets. With the possibility of the virus affecting mammals, including cows, the situation underscores the importance of biosecurity, which had previously shielded Brazilian farms from outbreaks.

Marcelo Mota, Brazil's Chief Veterinary Officer, emphasized that poultry management takes precedence due to the industry's economic significance. He assured that the cattle industry remains a lower priority as Brazil primarily focuses on meat rather than dairy cows.