Cambodia Faces Bird Flu Crisis Amidst Fourth Fatality
An 11-year-old boy in Cambodia has died from bird flu, marking the country's fourth fatality from the virus this year. Health officials are investigating and using Tamiflu to prevent further transmission in affected areas while urging the public to report symptoms promptly.
An 11-year-old boy from Cambodia's Kampong Speu province succumbed to bird flu, becoming the fourth victim this year, as confirmed by health officials on Wednesday.
The Health Ministry reported that prior to illness, infected poultry were present near the boy's home. Emergency teams are collaborating with local entities to curb the outbreak.
Tamiflu distribution and public health campaigns are underway to prevent new cases. Authorities have urged anyone with symptoms and recent contact with sick poultry to seek immediate medical care, highlighting the virus's high fatality risk.
