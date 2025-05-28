COVID-19 Update: New Case and Death Reported in Kalyan-Dombivli
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has reported a new COVID-19 case and another patient's death. Eight active cases remain, with two hospitalized. A 67-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes succumbed to the virus, having not been vaccinated. Health Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla confirmed the details.
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has identified a new COVID-19 case and reported the death of another patient due to the virus on Wednesday.
Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 cases under KDMC's jurisdiction, with two patients receiving hospital treatment. A 67-year-old male from Dombivli, admitted to the government hospital in Kalwa, Thane, on May 25, died on Wednesday due to the virus, as announced by the authorities.
According to Health Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla, the deceased suffered from hypertension and diabetes and had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, another COVID-19-related death was recorded within KDMC's limits earlier on May 22.
