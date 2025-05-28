BLS International's New Mandate for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Delhi

BLS International announced on Wednesday that it has been commissioned by the state health agency to facilitate beneficiary verification for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi.

This initiative, in partnership with the National Health Authority (NHA), plans to issue AB-PMJAY cards to 6.54 lakh families across the region. BLS will adhere to NHA guidelines and state directives to manage the distribution backlog.

The company, which also operates in Odisha, will use its expertise to enhance the implementation of the scheme in Delhi. The initiative covers senior citizens with Rs 5 lakh free health insurance, ultimately reaching 36 lakh people through both programs.