BLS International's New Mandate for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Delhi
BLS International has been tasked with providing beneficiary verification for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi. Collaborating with the National Health Authority, the company aims to distribute health cards to over 6.54 lakh families and offer free health coverage to senior citizens.
- Country:
- India
BLS International announced on Wednesday that it has been commissioned by the state health agency to facilitate beneficiary verification for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi.
This initiative, in partnership with the National Health Authority (NHA), plans to issue AB-PMJAY cards to 6.54 lakh families across the region. BLS will adhere to NHA guidelines and state directives to manage the distribution backlog.
The company, which also operates in Odisha, will use its expertise to enhance the implementation of the scheme in Delhi. The initiative covers senior citizens with Rs 5 lakh free health insurance, ultimately reaching 36 lakh people through both programs.
