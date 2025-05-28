Left Menu

BLS International's New Mandate for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Delhi

BLS International has been tasked with providing beneficiary verification for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi. Collaborating with the National Health Authority, the company aims to distribute health cards to over 6.54 lakh families and offer free health coverage to senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:49 IST
BLS International's New Mandate for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BLS International announced on Wednesday that it has been commissioned by the state health agency to facilitate beneficiary verification for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi.

This initiative, in partnership with the National Health Authority (NHA), plans to issue AB-PMJAY cards to 6.54 lakh families across the region. BLS will adhere to NHA guidelines and state directives to manage the distribution backlog.

The company, which also operates in Odisha, will use its expertise to enhance the implementation of the scheme in Delhi. The initiative covers senior citizens with Rs 5 lakh free health insurance, ultimately reaching 36 lakh people through both programs.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025