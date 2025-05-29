Left Menu

Delhi Stands Ready: Assurances Amidst Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassures citizens as 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, while others receive home treatment. Citing preparedness, she urges caution despite low worry levels. The city has 104 active cases, with 24 recoveries reported last week, and hospitals on alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:27 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured Delhi residents that despite a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations to 19 patients, there is no cause for alarm. Speaking at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, she emphasized the city's readiness to handle the situation.

Gupta highlighted that most patients are receiving care at home, and the current COVID-19 status does not warrant panic. The government remains prepared for any eventuality, and citizens are advised to stay cautious.

Currently, Delhi is managing 104 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 patients recovering last week. In response, the government issued an advisory urging hospitals to be equipped with beds, medicines, and oxygen, underscoring the importance of vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

