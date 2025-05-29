Left Menu

Major Arrests Made in Inter-State Kidney Trafficking Racket

Two key arrests were made in Tamil Nadu related to an inter-state organ trafficking case. The accused, part of a larger group, lured individuals with false job promises for illegal kidney transplants. Each procedure netted Rs 10 lakh, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:56 IST
Major Arrests Made in Inter-State Kidney Trafficking Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Telangana's CID has arrested two individuals in Tamil Nadu in connection to a notorious inter-state kidney trafficking racket that was uncovered in a private hospital earlier this year.

The arrests were part of the extended investigation into a group of 13 previously apprehended suspects involved in exploiting vulnerable people from Tamil Nadu, deceitfully promising them employment.

The victims were transported to Hyderabad, where their kidneys were illegally removed and transplanted. Each operation reportedly generated a total sum of Rs 10 lakh, split between the medical perpetrators and unsuspecting donors. Authorities continue their pursuit of seven at-large suspects involved in this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025