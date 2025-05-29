Major Arrests Made in Inter-State Kidney Trafficking Racket

In a significant development, Telangana's CID has arrested two individuals in Tamil Nadu in connection to a notorious inter-state kidney trafficking racket that was uncovered in a private hospital earlier this year.

The arrests were part of the extended investigation into a group of 13 previously apprehended suspects involved in exploiting vulnerable people from Tamil Nadu, deceitfully promising them employment.

The victims were transported to Hyderabad, where their kidneys were illegally removed and transplanted. Each operation reportedly generated a total sum of Rs 10 lakh, split between the medical perpetrators and unsuspecting donors. Authorities continue their pursuit of seven at-large suspects involved in this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)