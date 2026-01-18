Pedaling for a Healthier India: Hyderabad's 'Sundays On Cycle'
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in Hyderabad's 'Sundays On Cycle' event, advocating for the 'Fit India' movement. Highlighting the significance of fitness in daily life, Reddy emphasized Prime Minister Modi's vision of a healthier nation. The event saw over 1,000 participants, including sports personalities and fitness enthusiasts.
Hyderabad
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined the Hyderabad edition of 'Sundays On Cycle', emphasizing the importance of the 'Fit India' movement in harnessing the nation's vast human potential.
Reddy, alongside badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and other notable figures, cycled through Hyderabad to support a healthier society, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Reddy stressed the need for fitness in daily life to combat modern lifestyle-related health issues, speaking at an event attended by sports luminaries and over 1,000 citizens.
