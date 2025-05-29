Bombay High Court Demands Action: Waterlogging at KEM Hospital
The Bombay High Court has expressed grave concern over waterlogging at KEM Hospital in Mumbai during heavy rains. It instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inspect and provide prompt solutions. KEM Hospital's former prestige was highlighted, emphasizing the necessity for basic cleanliness and infrastructure improvements.
The Bombay High Court has raised significant concerns regarding the recent waterlogging at KEM Hospital during Mumbai's torrential rains. A bench led by Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct an immediate inspection and propose remedial measures to tackle the issues.
KEM Hospital, once a leading medical facility in the country, has now been spotlighted for its degrading conditions due to inadequate infrastructure. Advocate Mohit Khanna, citing media reports, highlighted instances of patients sitting in waterlogged corridors, appealing for urgent intervention by authorities.
The court criticized the prevailing situation and dismissed excuses related to the hospital's low-lying location, directing the state health department to act promptly. A court hearing is scheduled for June 16, where the Maharashtra government and BMC must report on progress to prevent such recurrences.
