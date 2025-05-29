Maharashtra Faces New Wave of COVID-19 Cases Amid Intensive Testing Efforts

Maharashtra witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases as 76 new infections were reported on Thursday, as per the state public health department's release. Since January 1, the total reported cases have reached 597, with active cases tallying at 425 and 165 recoveries recorded.

The health department highlights that out of the latest cases, Mumbai accounted for 27, Pune 21, Thane Municipal Corporation 12, Kalyan Municipal Corporation eight, Navi Mumbai four, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation one, Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation one, and Raigad district two. As of January 2025, Mumbai has documented 379 cases.

Amid ongoing testing and the ILI/SARI survey, the authorities assure citizens of adequate testing and treatment facilities, urging against panic. It is noted that those who died had existing health ailments exacerbating their COVID-19 condition.

