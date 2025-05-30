Current Health News: Major Developments in Drug Trials, Bird Flu, and Market Movements

GSK and Spero Therapeutics have ceased a late-stage trial for a UTI drug after it met its main goal early, causing Spero's shares to surge. Meanwhile, Brazil is investigating potential bird flu outbreaks, and Alcon has gained FDA approval for a dry-eye treatment.

Granules India reported a profit drop due to competitive pricing, and iTeos Therapeutics plans to wind down after a cancer trial setback. The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated a strict abortion ban, impacting women's reproductive rights.

Omada Health eyes a $1.1 billion valuation in its US IPO, signaling potential growth in capital markets. Meanwhile, Brazilian officials confirmed the absence of bird flu in one farm, and Sanofi's meningococcal vaccine received FDA approval for infant use.