Obesity Rates Soar in Delhi's Private Schools: A Study

A recent study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has illuminated a troubling disparity in obesity rates among school-going adolescents in Delhi. The research indicates that students in private schools are over five times more likely to suffer from obesity than their counterparts in public schools.

The investigation involved a cohort of 3,888 students between the ages of six and 19. Researchers found a stark difference in health outcomes, observing that boys, in particular, bear a heightened risk of obesity compared to girls. Moreover, while public school students exhibited fewer cases of obesity, they displayed susceptibility to metabolic syndrome, heightening their risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The study, backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research, emphasizes a dire need for health interventions in educational settings, especially with the concerning rise in obesity-linked metabolic abnormalities like impaired fasting plasma glucose, which was notably prevalent in private school students.

