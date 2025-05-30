Outage Ordeal: Women Deliver by Mobile Light at Health Center

An investigation has been initiated after four women reportedly delivered babies under mobile phone light at a government health center in Beruarbari, according to officials. A three-member committee, led by the deputy chief medical officer, is examining the incident.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Barman said that media reports highlighted the deliveries, which took place due to a burned-out transformer at the Beruarbari Primary Health Centre. This occurred although a generator and diesel were available.

The women were identified as Neetu Devi, Manju Devi, Pinky Devi, and Razia Khatoon. Dr. Barman assured that strict action would follow the investigation's findings.