Hope on Hold: Lenacapavir's Global HIV Prevention Prospects

Gilead Sciences is keen to supply its HIV prevention injection, lenacapavir, to low-income countries pending FDA approval, even with uncertainty in U.S. aid. This comes amid hope that the drug could help end the 44-year-old HIV epidemic, which claims millions of lives annually.

With potential FDA approval by June 19, lenacapavir, having shown nearly 100% effectiveness in trials, could begin reaching 2 million individuals across 18 countries by 2026. Gilead has partnered with PEPFAR and the Global Fund to make this possible, providing the drug at cost while generic manufacturers increase production.

The rollout faces hurdles as U.S. aid cuts threaten the program's scope. Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands highlights funding uncertainties, with potential consequences of stalled HIV programs dire. The global initiative requires an $18 billion commitment, with the U.S. being a primary donor.