Karnataka Registers Third Covid-19 Fatality, Health Department Updates Testing Guidelines

A 63-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 at a Mysuru hospital, marking Karnataka's third coronavirus-related death. The health department reported 234 active cases and emphasized updated testing protocols. Comprehensive testing is mandated for SARI cases, and a FIFO methodology for kit usage is recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:20 IST
A 63-year-old Mysuru resident has become the third Covid-19-related fatality in Karnataka, officials confirmed Friday. This tragic development arrives amid updates from the health department, which outlines the state's current healthcare approach and diagnostic measures targeting coronavirus management.

The deceased, admitted to a private hospital on May 15, succumbed on May 25 due to multiple complications, including septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. The individual also suffered from underlying conditions like chronic kidney disease, adding complexity to their Covid-19 treatment.

On May 30, Karnataka reported 234 active Covid-19 cases and recorded a positivity rate of 24.7 percent. In response, health authorities are urging stringent testing protocols, emphasizing that all specimens in suspected SARI cases be submitted for RT-PCR analysis in government labs to curb further virus spread.

