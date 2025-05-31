Left Menu

CDC's Revised Stance on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Sparks Debate

The CDC allows COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children under a 'shared decision-making' model with parents and healthcare providers. This approach, amid Health Secretary Kennedy's declaration to drop these vaccines from the immunization schedule, has garnered criticism and calls for maintaining vaccine options for vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:05 IST
CDC's Revised Stance on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Sparks Debate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that COVID-19 vaccines remain an option for healthy children, provided there is agreement between parents and healthcare providers. This comes in light of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claim that the CDC would remove the shots from its immunization schedule.

A new schedule published by the CDC stresses that vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 17 years should involve shared clinical decisions. This deviates from previous guidance to vaccinate all aged six months and older, based on expert panel recommendations. Kennedy, known for his skepticism towards vaccines, suggested that recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women were removed.

Kennedy's statement faced backlash from medical experts who argue that this approach undermines governmental processes for vaccine decision-making and could restrict insurance coverage for vulnerable citizens. The Infectious Diseases Society of America expressed concerns that this makes health choices more difficult, potentially harming children who may develop severe illness or long COVID.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025