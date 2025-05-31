CDC's Revised Stance on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Sparks Debate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that COVID-19 vaccines remain an option for healthy children, provided there is agreement between parents and healthcare providers. This comes in light of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claim that the CDC would remove the shots from its immunization schedule.

A new schedule published by the CDC stresses that vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 17 years should involve shared clinical decisions. This deviates from previous guidance to vaccinate all aged six months and older, based on expert panel recommendations. Kennedy, known for his skepticism towards vaccines, suggested that recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women were removed.

Kennedy's statement faced backlash from medical experts who argue that this approach undermines governmental processes for vaccine decision-making and could restrict insurance coverage for vulnerable citizens. The Infectious Diseases Society of America expressed concerns that this makes health choices more difficult, potentially harming children who may develop severe illness or long COVID.