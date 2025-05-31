Left Menu

FDA Greenlights Moderna's New COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older and those aged 12 to 64 with underlying risk factors. This marks the first endorsement since stricter regulatory criteria were introduced.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna's latest COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 65 years and older. This is the FDA's first approval since revising its regulatory standards.

The vaccine is also available for those between the ages of 12 to 64 who have one or more underlying risk factors, according to a Saturday statement from Moderna.

This decision may influence future vaccine endorsement processes as stricter requirements are now in place.

