FDA Greenlights Moderna's New COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna's latest COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 65 years and older. This is the FDA's first approval since revising its regulatory standards.

The vaccine is also available for those between the ages of 12 to 64 who have one or more underlying risk factors, according to a Saturday statement from Moderna.

This decision may influence future vaccine endorsement processes as stricter requirements are now in place.