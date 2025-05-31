COVID-19 Wave Hits Arunachal Pradesh: Three Test Positive

A recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh has been confirmed with a new positive test in a 51-year-old man, escalating the state's total to three current infections, according to a senior health official on Saturday.

Detected via a rapid antigen test at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital on May 28, the case emerges after two previous infections confirmed on May 27, highlighted Dr. Lobsang Jampa, State Surveillance Officer. Both prior cases were identified through RT-PCR testing at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of TRIHMS.

These developments include a 34-year-old pregnant woman and her 53-year-old mother testing positive, the former showing mild symptoms, while the latter remains asymptomatic. Public advisories are forthcoming as the health department, in coordination with national agencies, aims to curtail virus transmission and reassure the public of the strain's decreased severity.

