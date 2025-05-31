Left Menu

Breakthrough in Breast Cancer Treatment: Trodelvy and Keytruda's Promising Combo

Trodelvy, in combination with Keytruda, significantly lowers the risk of progression in triple-negative breast cancer by 35%, potentially setting a new standard in treatment. Patients experienced longer progress-free survival, with serious side effects like neutropenia reported. Findings highlight a substantial advance in treating this aggressive cancer type.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The combination of Gilead Sciences' Trodelvy and Merck's Keytruda has been shown to reduce the risk of progression in an aggressive form of breast cancer by 35%, according to a significant trial presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. This breakthrough is expected to transform treatment practices.

During a median follow-up of 14 months, patients receiving the Trodelvy-Keytruda combo experienced a median progress-free survival of 11.2 months, outperforming the standard chemotherapy and Keytruda regimen, which registered 7.8 months. The study, encompassing 443 patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, demonstrated a promising response duration of 16.5 months compared to 9.2 months for chemotherapy alone.

With around 40% of triple-negative breast cancers being PD-L1 positive, making them viable candidates for Keytruda, the findings suggest this treatment could become a frontline option. While Trodelvy's serious side effects include neutropenia and diarrhea, it offers a targeted approach that spares healthy cells, unlike traditional chemotherapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

