Left Menu

Tragedy in Himachal: Suspected Overdose Claims Young Life

A 24-year-old man was found dead from a suspected 'chitta' overdose in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. The police discovered his body with fresh injection marks on the roadside. The identity and cause of death remain under investigation, pending a postmortem report. Authorities continue their inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:49 IST
Tragedy in Himachal: Suspected Overdose Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 24, has tragically lost his life in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, with authorities suspecting an overdose of 'chitta,' an adulterated form of heroin. The discovery was made in the Swahan panchayat, where his body was found on the roadside, bearing fresh injection marks.

Family members revealed his history of addiction, acknowledging that he had recently been admitted to a de-addiction center. While injection marks were evident on his left hand, the exact cause of death will be confirmed following the completion of the postmortem, as stated by the police.

Deputy Superintendent Police Madan Dhiman confirmed that the investigation is underway. The body has been handed over to the family after the completion of the formalities. The police are vigilantly awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the definitive cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025