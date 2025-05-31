Tragedy in Himachal: Suspected Overdose Claims Young Life

A young man, aged 24, has tragically lost his life in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, with authorities suspecting an overdose of 'chitta,' an adulterated form of heroin. The discovery was made in the Swahan panchayat, where his body was found on the roadside, bearing fresh injection marks.

Family members revealed his history of addiction, acknowledging that he had recently been admitted to a de-addiction center. While injection marks were evident on his left hand, the exact cause of death will be confirmed following the completion of the postmortem, as stated by the police.

Deputy Superintendent Police Madan Dhiman confirmed that the investigation is underway. The body has been handed over to the family after the completion of the formalities. The police are vigilantly awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the definitive cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)