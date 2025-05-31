Covid-19 Fatality Highlights Challenges of Co-morbidities
A 63-year-old man with Covid-19 and critical co-morbid conditions passed away, marking the fourth coronavirus-related fatality in the state. Despite being fully vaccinated, he succumbed after undergoing chemotherapy and suffering from multiple health issues. As of May 31, Karnataka reports 238 active Covid-19 cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 63-year-old COVID-19 positive man with underlying health conditions has died in a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, raising the state's coronavirus death toll to four, officials announced on Saturday.
Admitted on May 21 following complaints of weakness, the patient, already undergoing post-operative chemotherapy, had serious co-morbidities, including pulmonary TB and oral cancer. Tragically, he succumbed on May 29.
Karnataka's health department reports 238 active COVID-19 cases as of May 31, with 58 new cases confirmed. Saturday's data revealed a positivity rate of 13.8%, with the fatality rate at 1.7%, amid a total of 420 tests conducted.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Moves: BT's New Unit, Aviva's Bold Takeover, and Ivy Hospitality's Next Chapter
Rising Temperatures in Moradabad Spark Hospital Admissions Surge
Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit, reports AP.
Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit, reports AP.
Miss World 2025 Contestants Highlight Hyderabad's Medical Tourism at AIG Hospitals