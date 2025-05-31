Covid-19 Fatality Highlights Challenges of Co-morbidities

A 63-year-old COVID-19 positive man with underlying health conditions has died in a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, raising the state's coronavirus death toll to four, officials announced on Saturday.

Admitted on May 21 following complaints of weakness, the patient, already undergoing post-operative chemotherapy, had serious co-morbidities, including pulmonary TB and oral cancer. Tragically, he succumbed on May 29.

Karnataka's health department reports 238 active COVID-19 cases as of May 31, with 58 new cases confirmed. Saturday's data revealed a positivity rate of 13.8%, with the fatality rate at 1.7%, amid a total of 420 tests conducted.