Health Updates: Major Reports, Legal Battles, and Industry Trends

The U.S. government's 'Make America Healthy Again' report, linked to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has faced scrutiny for including nonexistent studies in its evidence base, which the White House attributes to 'formatting issues.'

China has implemented a nationwide ban on Brazilian poultry imports, following an avian influenza outbreak, reflecting ongoing international biosecurity challenges.

CVS and Express Scripts are challenging an Arkansas law that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies, arguing it constitutes an unconstitutional restriction on interstate commerce.