Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives and Injures Dozens in Hamburg

A devastating fire at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg resulted in the deaths of three patients and injuries to over 50 individuals. The fire began in the geriatric ward and quickly spread, necessitating evacuation. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Updated: 01-06-2025 11:54 IST
Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives and Injures Dozens in Hamburg
  • Germany

A tragic fire claimed the lives of three patients and left dozens injured at Hamburg's Marienkrankenhaus hospital, according to authorities. The blaze, which erupted overnight, left the facility engulfed in smoke, while stretching fire department resources as they fought to extinguish it.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the hospital's geriatric ward, located on the ground floor. It quickly spread to the facade of the floor above, causing smoke to permeate all four levels of the building. The rapid response ensured the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, but not before widespread evacuation was necessary.

Though the cause of the fire remains unclear, official reports from the German news agency dpa confirmed the tragic loss of life and the tally of injuries, which include two individuals in critical condition and 16 with serious injuries, with a total of 36 others receiving treatment for minor issues.

Devdiscourse

