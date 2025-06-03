Kerala's Nutritious Revolution: A New Anganwadi Menu
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced a revised menu for anganwadi children, featuring a variety of nutritious and diverse meals. The unified menu, aimed at improving children's health, includes dishes like egg biriyani and nutri laddu. Nutritional information for each dish is also provided.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has introduced an updated menu for the state's anganwadi children, featuring more nutritious and diverse meals. The initiative seeks to enhance children's health by reducing sugar and salt intake while increasing proteins.
During the state-level 'Praveshanotsavam', marking the reopening of anganwadis, George unveiled the unified menu. This menu will be implemented across the state, marking a significant step in child nutrition.
The revamped menu includes breakfast, lunch, and general feeding with an array of dishes like egg biriyani, pulav, dal payasam, and nutri laddu. The menu also provides detailed nutritional information. This move comes after a viral video of a child requesting biryani sparked changes in the anganwadi meal plan.
