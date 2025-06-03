Left Menu

Kerala's Nutritious Revolution: A New Anganwadi Menu

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced a revised menu for anganwadi children, featuring a variety of nutritious and diverse meals. The unified menu, aimed at improving children's health, includes dishes like egg biriyani and nutri laddu. Nutritional information for each dish is also provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:42 IST
Kerala's Nutritious Revolution: A New Anganwadi Menu
menu
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has introduced an updated menu for the state's anganwadi children, featuring more nutritious and diverse meals. The initiative seeks to enhance children's health by reducing sugar and salt intake while increasing proteins.

During the state-level 'Praveshanotsavam', marking the reopening of anganwadis, George unveiled the unified menu. This menu will be implemented across the state, marking a significant step in child nutrition.

The revamped menu includes breakfast, lunch, and general feeding with an array of dishes like egg biriyani, pulav, dal payasam, and nutri laddu. The menu also provides detailed nutritional information. This move comes after a viral video of a child requesting biryani sparked changes in the anganwadi meal plan.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity crisis looms as generative AI outpaces regulation

AI accurately predicts depression risk using lifestyle and health data

Electronic health records transform drug discovery and validation

AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025