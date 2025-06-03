Global TB Initiatives in Peril as U.S. Aid Freeze Sparks Crisis

Amid escalating concerns over TB resurgence, health initiatives in Nigeria, South Africa, and Pakistan are scrambling after U.S. aid cuts. The freeze threatens to undo years of work, leading to unreported cases and potential outbreaks. TB LON, a critical program in Nigeria, is halted, leaving vulnerable populations at increased risk.

The cuts aren't limited to Nigeria; South Africa's vital TB and HIV research is stalling. With funding dried up, essential testing and treatment programs face uncertainty, while health leaders emphasize the irreplaceability of these efforts. In Pakistan, TB screening has come to a standstill, heightening the risk among children.

Alarmingly, the aid suspension affects global partnerships and drug supplies, complicating efforts to combat this deadly disease. Experts urge swift action to prevent a global health disaster. As nations face mounting challenges, the call for renewed support and new sources of funding is more urgent than ever.

