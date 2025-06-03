Left Menu

First COVID Case in Latest Surge Reported in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reported its first COVID case in the latest surge, found in an 82-year-old woman at Nahan Medical College. Despite doctors advising hospitalization, she opted to return home with medication. Her sample is undergoing genome sequencing to identify the variant, while contacts are being tested.

Updated: 03-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh marked its first COVID case in the latest surge on Tuesday in Nahan, Sirmaur district, as reported by the health department.

An 82-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Nahan Medical College and Hospital after showing symptoms of cold and cough. Despite doctors' advice to admit her, she chose to go home with medication.

Authorities are sending her sample for genome sequencing to ascertain the coronavirus variant, while contacts are set to be tested. The hospital's oxygen plant and ICU are fully equipped for any possible emergencies.

