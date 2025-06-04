Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across U.S.

On Tuesday, popular video game platform Roblox faced a massive outage affecting tens of thousands of its users across the United States, as reported by Downdetector.com. The platform, known for its user-generated games, left players struggling to connect.

As of 7:27 p.m. ET, the outage-tracking site recorded more than 99,000 reports from users experiencing issues with the service. The downtime caused significant frustration among the gaming community, noted for its robust engagement and creativity.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of online platforms to technical challenges and the impact such outages have on large user bases. Roblox Corporation has yet to comment on the cause or resolution timeline for the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)