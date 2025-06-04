Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across U.S.
On Tuesday, Roblox experienced a significant outage affecting thousands of users in the U.S. Downdetector.com reported over 99,000 instances of users encountering problems with the platform by 7:27 p.m. ET, causing widespread frustration among gamers.
On Tuesday, popular video game platform Roblox faced a massive outage affecting tens of thousands of its users across the United States, as reported by Downdetector.com. The platform, known for its user-generated games, left players struggling to connect.
As of 7:27 p.m. ET, the outage-tracking site recorded more than 99,000 reports from users experiencing issues with the service. The downtime caused significant frustration among the gaming community, noted for its robust engagement and creativity.
This incident highlights the vulnerability of online platforms to technical challenges and the impact such outages have on large user bases. Roblox Corporation has yet to comment on the cause or resolution timeline for the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roblox
- outage
- gaming
- users
- Downdetector
- incidents
- platform
- U.S.
- Tuesday
- disruption
ALSO READ
Future of Work in East Asia: Robots, AI, and Digital Platforms Driving Change
Fire Eruption at Chevron's Angolan Oil Platform
Mystery Fire Engulfs Chevron's Offshore Platform
iGOT Karmayogi Platform Crosses 1 Crore Users, Redefining Civil Services Learning
Rising Incidents of Antisemitism Amid Global Turmoil