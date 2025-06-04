Left Menu

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

A 4-year-old Mexican girl receiving life-saving medical care in Southern California has been granted humanitarian parole, allowing her to stay in the US for one year. Her treatment, unavailable in Mexico, is crucial for her survival. The decision follows potential deportation threats under changing immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 05:54 IST
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 4-year-old Mexican girl has received a temporary reprieve to stay in the United States, where she is undergoing crucial medical treatment. Authorities granted her and her mother humanitarian parole, despite recent threats of deportation amid shifting immigration policies. This decision ensures her continued care in Southern California.

The girl's treatment involves receiving intravenous nutrition due to a medical condition called short bowel syndrome, which limits her ability to absorb nutrients. Her medical care, available in the US but not in Mexico, is vital for her survival and improved quality of life, as she can now receive treatment at home.

This case highlights the use of humanitarian parole, a policy widely applied during the Biden administration to manage border pressures and address individual emergencies. It follows a historical pattern where the US has offered temporary refuge for individuals facing dire humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025