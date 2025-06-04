Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US
A 4-year-old Mexican girl receiving life-saving medical care in Southern California has been granted humanitarian parole, allowing her to stay in the US for one year. Her treatment, unavailable in Mexico, is crucial for her survival. The decision follows potential deportation threats under changing immigration policies.
A 4-year-old Mexican girl has received a temporary reprieve to stay in the United States, where she is undergoing crucial medical treatment. Authorities granted her and her mother humanitarian parole, despite recent threats of deportation amid shifting immigration policies. This decision ensures her continued care in Southern California.
The girl's treatment involves receiving intravenous nutrition due to a medical condition called short bowel syndrome, which limits her ability to absorb nutrients. Her medical care, available in the US but not in Mexico, is vital for her survival and improved quality of life, as she can now receive treatment at home.
This case highlights the use of humanitarian parole, a policy widely applied during the Biden administration to manage border pressures and address individual emergencies. It follows a historical pattern where the US has offered temporary refuge for individuals facing dire humanitarian needs.
