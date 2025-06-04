$51M Boost to Mental Health and Addiction Services in Midland Region

The Government has announced a significant investment of nearly $51 million over the next four years to expand and improve mental health and addiction services for people in the Midland Region, with a particular focus on supporting those in the justice system. The funding is part of Budget 2025 and represents a strategic reprioritisation aimed at closing long-standing service gaps in forensic mental health care.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says the initiative will provide crucial new infrastructure, including acute inpatient and step-down beds, to ensure timely and effective support for some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable individuals.

“This investment will mean more beds, better care, and quicker access for people with acute mental health and addiction needs, particularly those in prison or on remand,” said Doocey. “It will also support people transitioning back into the community, helping to break cycles of reoffending and poor health.”

Addressing a Critical Shortfall in Services

The Midland Region—encompassing Waikato, Lakes, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, and Tairāwhiti—is currently experiencing severe pressure on its forensic mental health services. People in the criminal justice system often present with complex and acute needs, but a lack of available beds and treatment capacity has created bottlenecks that compromise both patient outcomes and public safety.

Minister Doocey highlighted that individuals within the Corrections system experience significantly higher rates of mental illness and substance use disorders than the general population. “They are often among the most in need, but historically, the system has been unable to support them adequately,” he said.

Currently, forensic mental health services across the country are struggling with delays that impact treatment pathways, rehabilitation, and reintegration. The situation is especially critical in the Midland Region, which is home to Waikeria Prison—the largest correctional facility in New Zealand.

What the Investment Delivers

The $51 million package will fund the following:

10 new acute forensic inpatient beds in the Midland Region to cater to high-need individuals requiring intensive psychiatric care.

8 new step-down beds delivered through Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), providing transitional accommodation for patients moving from acute care back to the community.

Community-based wraparound support teams , which will ensure patients receive coordinated services including counselling, addiction treatment, housing assistance, and social reintegration support.

Workforce development and retention initiatives to attract and keep skilled professionals in forensic mental health roles, addressing long-term staff shortages.

Minister Doocey emphasized that the approach is holistic, involving not just beds but wraparound support and infrastructure to enable real recovery.

“This isn’t just about buildings—it’s about people. We’re investing in staff, in services, and in continuity of care so that those who need help get it quickly and stay on the path to recovery.”

Enhancing Rehabilitation and Reintegration

Experts agree that mental health and addiction support is a critical part of reducing recidivism and improving long-term outcomes for people in the criminal justice system. Access to specialist forensic services not only stabilizes individuals in crisis but also allows them to participate in rehabilitation programmes that reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

By strengthening these services at Waikeria Prison and throughout the region, the Government hopes to reduce strain on the entire forensic system.

“Timely access to care is a key priority for me,” Doocey said. “Delays in accessing forensic beds create a ripple effect, leading to overcrowding, prolonged incarceration without treatment, and increased strain on general mental health services.”

The new funding is expected to improve patient flow—from prison and acute care settings into step-down and community care—and relieve pressure across both regional and national forensic mental health services.

Sector Response and Future Plans

Mental health advocates and Corrections sector representatives have welcomed the announcement as a necessary and overdue intervention. Many see it as a turning point in how New Zealand supports high-need populations entangled in both the health and justice systems.

However, stakeholders also emphasize the importance of sustained investment and system-wide coordination. “This initiative has the potential to be transformational,” said a spokesperson from a regional health NGO. “But it needs to be part of a larger strategy that includes prevention, early intervention, and ongoing community support.”

Minister Doocey indicated that this is just one step in the Government’s broader plan to reform and strengthen mental health services.

“We are continuing to evaluate and improve services across the country. Our goal is a comprehensive, responsive, and humane system that works for everyone—whether they’re in the community, in prison, or transitioning between the two.”

As New Zealand continues to grapple with rising mental health needs and the complex challenges of its criminal justice system, the Government’s $51 million commitment to the Midland Region could represent a new chapter in coordinated, compassionate care.