Left Menu

SafeTree Launches Revolutionary Maternity Insurance for IVF Couples

SafeTree, a leader in fertility insurance in India, introduces a new maternity insurance plan specifically for IVF-conceived pregnancies. With a waiting period of just seven months, this product aims to ease the financial burden on couples during childbirth by covering essential delivery expenses and offering cashless hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:47 IST
SafeTree Launches Revolutionary Maternity Insurance for IVF Couples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SafeTree, India's premier fertility-focused insurance provider, has announced the launch of an innovative maternity insurance plan aimed at IVF pregnancies. This new offering features the industry's shortest waiting period of seven months, marking a significant advancement in making parenthood more accessible and financially manageable for IVF couples.

The insurance plan directly addresses a market gap where standard maternity insurance requires longer waiting periods. SafeTree's solution provides IVF couples with an opportunity to reduce expenses related to delivery, such as C-sections and hospital stays, at an affordable premium. The product is strategically designed to be purchased prior to ovum pick-up, enhancing its relevancy and value.

Endorsed by healthcare professionals like Dr. Radhika Kandula, this maternity insurance is seen as a vital financial relief. SafeTree plans to distribute its product in collaboration with top IVF clinics and maternity hospitals throughout India, thereby strengthening its position in the fertility insurance market and supporting modern parenthood journeys.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025