Tragedy in Odisha: Hospital Under Scrutiny After Five Suspicious Deaths

An inquiry has been launched after five patients died at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Odisha. Families blame fatal injections, prompting protests and police presence. Hospital officials argue lack of evidence but will investigate. Post-mortems are pending to determine causes of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A medical tragedy unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district as five patients died mysteriously at the state-run Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, prompting an official inquiry into the deaths.

The incident sparked outrage among the families, who alleged that the patients succumbed after being administered injections. Hospital superintendent Susanta Kumar Sahu stressed that initial assessments showed no evidence of wrongdoing but confirmed that an internal investigation is underway.

The chaotic scene led to public demonstrations outside the hospital, necessitating police intervention to maintain order. Meanwhile, the deceaseds' bodies remain with the authorities, awaiting post-mortem examinations to uncover the reasons behind the tragedy.

