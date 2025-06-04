Telehealth Expansion and Pharmaceutical Ventures Intensify in Health Sector

Telehealth company Hims & Hers is advancing its global footprint by acquiring UK-based startup Zava, enabling the launch of its offerings across Germany, France, and Ireland. This strategic move follows a US regulatory ban on producing copies of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, which Hims had been providing in response to demand.

Clinical developments made headlines as Regeneron revealed that its experimental drug preserves significantly more muscle mass in combination with Wegovy during weight-loss treatments. The study further cements Wegovy's reputation while opening new avenues for patients seeking effective obesity solutions.

On a different note, Elon Musk's Neuralink has secured $650 million in funding as its brain interface devices enter clinical trials, marking a significant investment in advancing human-machine interactions and enhancing healthcare technologies.

