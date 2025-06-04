Left Menu

Telehealth Expansion and Pharmaceutical Ventures Intensify in Health Sector

Telehealth platform Hims & Hers is set to acquire UK startup Zava to strengthen its international presence. Meanwhile, Regeneron reports promising weight-loss drug results, and Neuralink secures $650M for brain implant trials. Stada is in talks for a potential sale, and UnitedHealth aims to restore shareholder trust.

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Telehealth company Hims & Hers is advancing its global footprint by acquiring UK-based startup Zava, enabling the launch of its offerings across Germany, France, and Ireland. This strategic move follows a US regulatory ban on producing copies of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, which Hims had been providing in response to demand.

Clinical developments made headlines as Regeneron revealed that its experimental drug preserves significantly more muscle mass in combination with Wegovy during weight-loss treatments. The study further cements Wegovy's reputation while opening new avenues for patients seeking effective obesity solutions.

On a different note, Elon Musk's Neuralink has secured $650 million in funding as its brain interface devices enter clinical trials, marking a significant investment in advancing human-machine interactions and enhancing healthcare technologies.

