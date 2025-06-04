Life-saving Heart Surgery for Young Iraqi Child: A Triumph Over Kawasaki Disease

A two-year-old child from Iraqi Kurdistan with severely reduced heart function due to advanced Kawasaki disease recently underwent a critical five-hour surgery at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The boy, whose condition had progressively degraded since he was diagnosed at eight months old, was suffering from life-threatening coronary artery complications. The team, led by Dr. Anil Bhan, employed a rare surgical method using both internal thoracic arteries for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) to restore blood flow.

This complex and meticulous procedure holds promising results, with the young patient's heart function and energy levels showing steady improvement, raising hopes of a normal and active childhood. No further surgery is anticipated, marking a significant breakthrough in pediatric cardiac care related to Kawasaki disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)