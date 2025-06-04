Left Menu

Life-saving Heart Surgery for Young Iraqi Child: A Triumph Over Kawasaki Disease

A two-year-old from Iraqi Kurdistan underwent a crucial five-hour coronary artery bypass surgery in Gurugram to treat complications from Kawasaki disease, which deteriorated his heart function to 25%. The complex surgery was pioneering in using both internal thoracic arteries, offering hope for significant recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A two-year-old child from Iraqi Kurdistan with severely reduced heart function due to advanced Kawasaki disease recently underwent a critical five-hour surgery at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The boy, whose condition had progressively degraded since he was diagnosed at eight months old, was suffering from life-threatening coronary artery complications. The team, led by Dr. Anil Bhan, employed a rare surgical method using both internal thoracic arteries for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) to restore blood flow.

This complex and meticulous procedure holds promising results, with the young patient's heart function and energy levels showing steady improvement, raising hopes of a normal and active childhood. No further surgery is anticipated, marking a significant breakthrough in pediatric cardiac care related to Kawasaki disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

