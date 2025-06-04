Uttarakhand Strengthens Covid Precautions Amid Rising Cases

In response to the escalating Covid-19 cases in various states, the Uttarakhand government has proactively issued an advisory, urging district authorities to enhance monitoring systems. The directive emphasizes ensuring hospitals are equipped with adequate oxygen and essential medicines, despite the current normal situation in the state.

Detailed guidelines, crafted under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, have been disseminated, the state's Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar announced. Although the situation remains stable with just 16 reported cases, vigilance against potential risks is advised.

Hospitals are instructed to keep critical equipment fully operational, while health institutions are mandated to report cases onto the Integrated Health Information Platform daily. The state is also launching a public awareness campaign, stressing preventive measures like mask-wearing and hand washing.