Uttarakhand Strengthens Covid Precautions Amid Rising Cases
The Uttarakhand government has issued advisories to enhance Covid-19 monitoring despite a stable situation in the state. Emphasis is placed on ensuring the availability of oxygen and medicines in hospitals. Officials are urged to increase vigilance and update the public on precautions as cases slightly rise across the country.
In response to the escalating Covid-19 cases in various states, the Uttarakhand government has proactively issued an advisory, urging district authorities to enhance monitoring systems. The directive emphasizes ensuring hospitals are equipped with adequate oxygen and essential medicines, despite the current normal situation in the state.
Detailed guidelines, crafted under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, have been disseminated, the state's Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar announced. Although the situation remains stable with just 16 reported cases, vigilance against potential risks is advised.
Hospitals are instructed to keep critical equipment fully operational, while health institutions are mandated to report cases onto the Integrated Health Information Platform daily. The state is also launching a public awareness campaign, stressing preventive measures like mask-wearing and hand washing.
