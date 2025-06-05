West Bengal's COVID Update: New Cases Surge

West Bengal has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, as evidenced by official data released Thursday morning. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed the state registered 106 new infections in the past 24-hour period.

Currently, the region is grappling with 538 active COVID-19 cases, highlighting the ongoing challenge the state faces in managing the pandemic.

On a positive note, recovery rates have shown promise, with 61 individuals overcoming the infection. Importantly, the state's death toll remains steady, as no new deaths have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)