Stampede Chaos at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium: A Tale of Recovery and Resilience

The recent stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium saw a majority of the injured being discharged from hospitals, with a few still under medical supervision. According to hospital authorities on Thursday, most cases involved minor injuries.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Medical Superintendent T Kemparaju reported that 18 patients received treatment for minor injuries such as scrapes and anxiety. Two patients remain under care: one with a leg fracture and a 14-year-old boy with an eye injury. The boy's mother, Farheen, expects his discharge soon, while his uncle, Nawaz, shared that the boy was unaware of the ongoing parade.

Vydehi Super Specialty Hospital dealt with severe cases, including four patients who were declared dead on arrival. Other patients continue to be monitored by the neurology department, as the incident left them in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)