Western Cape Marks Cancer Survivors Day, Honours Strength and Resilience

In a moving tribute to courage, recovery, and community, the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness commemorated Cancer Survivors Day on Wednesday, celebrating individuals who have survived cancer and offering heartfelt support to those still undergoing treatment. The event also recognised the unwavering efforts of families, healthcare workers, and the broader community who walk beside patients through every stage of their journey.

Held across various healthcare facilities, the occasion focused on personal stories, medical insights, and the power of early detection and treatment, underscoring the department’s commitment to comprehensive cancer care.

“We spoke to people who have survived cancer and are still fighting it. Through these stories, we are reminded that help is available to protect your health at every stage of your life,” the department stated.

Stories of Strength: Survivors Inspire Hope

Fairouze Lawrence (58), Bridgetown

Fairouze Lawrence’s journey began when she experienced unexplained weakness in her legs, prompting her family to call emergency services. She was swiftly admitted to hospital, where doctors later diagnosed her with breast cancer and spinal compression at Groote Schuur Hospital. She continues to receive treatment at Heideveld Community Health Centre, with ongoing bone-strengthening therapy.

“I’m still on this journey, but I’ve come so far. I can stand longer now, and that’s a big improvement,” she shared with quiet strength.

Her story represents the critical importance of listening to your body, accessing healthcare early, and remaining resilient through adversity.

Amy Britz (16), Eerste River

Amy Britz’s battle began at just 12 years old when she discovered a swelling below her knee. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare but aggressive bone cancer, she began an intensive course of chemotherapy and surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital.

“I became very depressed through this journey. I was missing school and my friends. But I decided that I would win this battle.”

With the support of her family, school, healthcare providers, and CANSA (Cancer Association of South Africa), Amy pushed through treatment. In October 2022, she proudly rang the cancer survivor’s bell, symbolising the end of her treatment. Now cancer-free, she’s back in school and eagerly looking forward to her 16th birthday in July.

Warning Signs and Importance of Early Diagnosis

The Department of Health took the opportunity to raise awareness about early warning signs of both childhood and adult cancers, urging families to be vigilant and seek medical advice when symptoms persist.

Childhood Cancer Red Flags

Persistent unusual lumps or swelling

Sudden unexplained weight loss

Continuous fever or fatigue

Frequent bleeding or bruising

Vision changes or eye abnormalities

Dr. Leilah Schoonraad, paediatric oncologist at Tygerberg Hospital, reminded families:

“Childhood cancer is often unfair, but we as doctors promise to stand beside you every step of the way. And when the day comes to ring that bell, your story will inspire others.”

She stressed that if symptoms continue after initial treatment at a primary healthcare clinic, families should request a referral to specialist centres like Tygerberg Hospital or Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Cancer Signs in Adults and Lifestyle Choices

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should be alert to the following common warning signs of cancer:

Unexplained bleeding or discharge

Sores that do not heal

Changes in bowel or bladder habits

New or growing lumps, especially in the breasts or testicles

A persistent cough or hoarseness

Changes in moles (shape, colour, or size)

Difficulty swallowing

The department also emphasised the importance of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention:

Avoid tobacco products

Maintain a balanced diet

Get regular physical activity

Attend routine health screenings

“Getting help early makes a difference. Visit your nearest clinic if you notice anything unusual,” urged the department.

Community, Clinics, and Care: A Shared Journey

This year’s Cancer Survivors Day not only honoured those who have beaten cancer, but also reminded the public of the critical importance of community support, access to primary healthcare, and emotional resilience.

Healthcare workers across the province continue to offer ongoing care, mental health support, and referrals to specialist services as needed. The provincial health department reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring that cancer does not remain a silent killer, but is confronted through education, early detection, and empathy.