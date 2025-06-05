Tata Memorial and Wipro GE Unite for Cancer Innovation

Tata Memorial Centre has formed a strategic alliance with Wipro GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to create a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre. This milestone partnership seeks to boost clinical research and academic initiatives, crafting a five-year roadmap to revolutionize cancer treatment.

According to Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh, the initiative will confront challenges such as early detection and equitable access to care. Leveraging advanced imaging and AI-led technologies, the collaboration aims to connect the dots from discovery through to treatment, significantly transforming personalized cancer care.

Wipro GE HealthCare South Asia President, Chaitanya Sarawate, endorsed the partnership's potential to improve cancer outcomes across India, highlighting the pressing need as cancer incidence is expected to rise by 12.8% by 2025. Tata Memorial Centre remains a pivotal entity in India's cancer care landscape under government purview.

