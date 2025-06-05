Left Menu

Tata Memorial and Wipro GE Unite for Cancer Innovation

Tata Memorial Centre partners with Wipro GE HealthCare to establish a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre. This collaboration aims to enhance cancer research, academic engagement, and improve personalized cancer care in India, where cancer cases are projected to rise significantly by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:57 IST
Tata Memorial and Wipro GE Unite for Cancer Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Memorial Centre has formed a strategic alliance with Wipro GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to create a Cancer Research & Innovation Centre. This milestone partnership seeks to boost clinical research and academic initiatives, crafting a five-year roadmap to revolutionize cancer treatment.

According to Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh, the initiative will confront challenges such as early detection and equitable access to care. Leveraging advanced imaging and AI-led technologies, the collaboration aims to connect the dots from discovery through to treatment, significantly transforming personalized cancer care.

Wipro GE HealthCare South Asia President, Chaitanya Sarawate, endorsed the partnership's potential to improve cancer outcomes across India, highlighting the pressing need as cancer incidence is expected to rise by 12.8% by 2025. Tata Memorial Centre remains a pivotal entity in India's cancer care landscape under government purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025