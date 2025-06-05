Left Menu

Rising Unemployment Claims Indicate Economic Turmoil Amid U.S. Tariffs

Unemployment claims in the U.S. have risen for the second consecutive week, reflecting economic challenges from tariffs. The increase in claims, along with company layoffs and reduced hiring due to tariff-related uncertainties, signifies a weakening labor market. Analysts forecast higher claims due to seasonal adjustment difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:10 IST
Rising Unemployment Claims Indicate Economic Turmoil Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sign of further economic strain, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose for the second consecutive week, as reported by the Labor Department. This uptick suggests a softening labor landscape exacerbated by economic pressures from tariffs.

Though businesses are generally retaining staff following pandemic-induced labor shortages, some are resorting to layoffs amid uncertainty stemming from former President Trump's tariff policies. According to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, many districts have delayed hiring, reporting decreased demand for labor.

The Institute for Supply Management noted steady employment in services, yet revealed heightened focus on job vacancies. Economists suggest unemployment claims may surpass the anticipated range for 2025, largely due to seasonal data adjustment issues. Meanwhile, announcements of job cuts have increased significantly compared to last year, though they fell from April's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025