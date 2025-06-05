Left Menu

Gaza's Growing Child Malnutrition Crisis Amid Aid Challenges

The rate of child malnutrition in Gaza has nearly tripled since a ceasefire earlier this year. Aid distribution is hampered by an Israeli blockade and accusations against Hamas. Medical centers face closures due to supply shortages, while deaths from starvation increase, prompting dire humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST
The number of young children in Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition has surged nearly threefold since the start of the year, following a brief period of improved aid flow, according to a U.N. report released Thursday. Humanitarian groups highlighted the growing crisis amid intense scrutiny of aid distribution in the region.

Following the end of a two-month ceasefire in March, Israel imposed a blockade on aid supplies to Gaza for 11 weeks. Though partially eased, the blockade has raised global famine warnings. Israel accuses Hamas of diverting aid, a claim denied by the militant group. Recent screenings revealed 5.8% malnutrition among 50,000 children under five.

Severe acute malnutrition cases have escalated, with vital treatment centers in north Gaza and Rafah shutting down due to supply deficits. The conflict has led to infrastructure damage and accusations of improper use of health facilities by Hamas, which they refute. Additionally, a Palestinian minister reported 29 starvation-related deaths last month, spotlighting urgent humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

