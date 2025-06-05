Ayush Nivesh Saarthi Portal Unveiled to Attract Global Investment in Traditional Medicine

In a landmark move to establish India as a global hub for traditional medicine, wellness, and holistic healthcare, the Government of India officially launched the Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal on 29th May 2025 at the Ayush Stakeholder/Industry Interaction Meet held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The digital platform was jointly inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, and Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush.

This significant launch is a strategic milestone in India's efforts to integrate its rich heritage of natural healing systems—Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (Ayush)—with modern investment frameworks, digital facilitation, and global economic ambitions.

A Unified Platform for Global Investors in Traditional Wellness

The Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal, developed collaboratively by the Ministry of Ayush and Invest India, serves as a comprehensive, investor-centric digital interface. It consolidates:

Policy guidelines and government incentives

Investment-ready projects and partner opportunities

Real-time data, regulatory clarity, and market insights

Support for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and public-private collaborations

Designed with global usability in mind, the portal is a strategic gateway for both domestic and international investors, offering a seamless experience from initial inquiry to investment execution.

“With 100% FDI permitted in the Ayush sector through the automatic route, Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is a signal to the world that India is open for business in holistic healthcare,” said Shri Piyush Goyal.

The Economic Promise of Ayush: Data-Driven Growth

India’s Ayush sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, posting a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2014 and 2020. With rising global demand for natural, preventive, and wellness-based healthcare, Ayush is transitioning from a heritage-driven movement to a structured economic growth driver.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav emphasized this transition, stating:

“Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is more than a digital platform—it’s a transformative enabler. It brings together India’s policy support, its rich biodiversity of 8,000+ medicinal plant species, and global trust in our wellness traditions.”

The platform will allow investors to identify viable opportunities across the value chain, from medicinal plant cultivation and processing to product manufacturing, wellness tourism, education, and R&D.

Boosting Global Wellness and Medical Value Travel (MVT)

India’s Ayush industry also plays a pivotal role in Medical Value Travel (MVT)—a sector estimated at USD 13 billion and ranked among the top five health services sectors in India. The integration of Ayush-based wellness services, naturopathy retreats, and rejuvenation centres has made India a premier global destination for healing and preventive care.

The new portal will further amplify India’s leadership in the global wellness economy, offering investors direct access to:

Wellness resorts and integrative health centres

Export-focused manufacturing clusters

Global licensing and distribution networks

Clinical validation and product standardisation programs

Digital, Transparent, and Investor-Ready

The launch event was attended by leading government officials including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, along with prominent members of industry and global wellness stakeholders.

The Ayush Nivesh Saarthi platform was commended for its features, which include:

End-to-end facilitation for investors

Real-time project tracking

Links to government schemes and subsidies

Application support for licensing, incentives, and land use

It aims to reduce the bureaucratic burden and enhance transparency in approvals, while also fostering a collaborative ecosystem between policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

India’s Vision: Ayush as a Global Pillar of Health and Prosperity

With this portal, the Indian government has reaffirmed its vision of making Ayush not just a pillar of public health, but a cornerstone of economic resilience and global leadership. It aligns with national strategies such as:

Viksit Bharat @2047

Self-Reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat)

Make in India for the World

India's soft power, built on its millennia-old healing traditions, is now being strategically mobilised for global health innovation, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth.

An Open Call to the World

“India’s Ayush ecosystem is rooted in deep tradition but powered by modern vision,” said Shri Goyal. “Through this portal, we are not only connecting investors with opportunities, but with India’s ancient legacy of wellness.”

With the launch of Ayush Nivesh Saarthi, the stage is set for India to lead the world in holistic health investment, reshaping the future of wellness, one click at a time.