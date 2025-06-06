West Bengal's COVID-19 Situation: Active Cases Rise Despite Recoveries
In West Bengal, 58 new COVID-19 cases have emerged, with 91 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours. The total active cases are now at 596, while the death toll remains unchanged at one. Authorities urge adherence to health protocols despite the situation being under control.
In West Bengal, the coronavirus continues to be a concern as 58 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
Meanwhile, the state witnessed 91 recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 596, officials confirmed.
While the death toll remains at one, authorities reassured the public that the situation is under control, emphasizing the importance of following health protocols and wearing masks to prevent further spread.
