Left Menu

West Bengal's COVID-19 Situation: Active Cases Rise Despite Recoveries

In West Bengal, 58 new COVID-19 cases have emerged, with 91 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours. The total active cases are now at 596, while the death toll remains unchanged at one. Authorities urge adherence to health protocols despite the situation being under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:12 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 Situation: Active Cases Rise Despite Recoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the coronavirus continues to be a concern as 58 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed 91 recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 596, officials confirmed.

While the death toll remains at one, authorities reassured the public that the situation is under control, emphasizing the importance of following health protocols and wearing masks to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025