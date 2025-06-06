West Bengal's COVID-19 Situation: Active Cases Rise Despite Recoveries

In West Bengal, the coronavirus continues to be a concern as 58 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed 91 recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 596, officials confirmed.

While the death toll remains at one, authorities reassured the public that the situation is under control, emphasizing the importance of following health protocols and wearing masks to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)