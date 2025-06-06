Left Menu

WHO's Funding Hike Sparks Global Debate: A Call for Transparency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a 20% rise in membership dues, totaling $120 million yearly from taxpayers. Critics, including the Consumer Choice Center, question the allocation of these funds amid transparency concerns. There is a strong call for reallocation prioritizing healthcare improvements over administrative expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:27 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) faces mounting criticism after approving a 20% hike in its mandatory membership dues, equating to an extra $120 million annually sourced from taxpayers globally. The Consumer Choice Center questions the organization's transparency and fund allocation, especially amid global underfunding concerns.

Critics argue that the increased funding is channeled into administrative costs, including upgrades at the WHO's Geneva offices, while healthcare systems worldwide suffer. Consumer Choice Center's Fred Roeder highlights that $120 million annually could significantly enhance healthcare in several countries, from funding cancer treatments in India to improving tobacco cessation programs.

While WHO advocates for more fiscal freedom to tackle global health threats, critics contend the focus should be on targeted responses instead of bureaucratic expansion. Calls for transparency and accountability are growing louder, with demands for national governments to hold the WHO to higher standards before agreeing to increased funding.

