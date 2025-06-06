Tragic Loss: Negligence Allegations at Meghalaya Hospital

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills, where a pregnant woman and her unborn child reportedly died due to alleged medical negligence.

The woman, 37-year-old Pynche Bareh from Jalaphet village, East Jaintia Hills, passed away on June 4, after being allegedly left unattended by hospital doctors.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation, demanding a detailed report from the Health Department. Meanwhile, a district-level committee is probing the case, with a report expected by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)