Australia's Cosmetic Crackdown: New Guidelines Aim to Clean Up Industry

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency has introduced new guidelines aiming to regulate the cosmetic procedures industry and address safety concerns, focusing on informed consent, appropriate practices, and protecting minors. The guidelines include strict measures against financial incentives and social media promotions, targeting practitioner accountability.

Updated: 07-06-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:46 IST
In a significant move to regulate Australia's booming cosmetic industry, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) has released new guidelines aimed at ensuring patient safety over sales. These guidelines, announced Tuesday, cover a broad spectrum of issues, including procedures and advertising strategies.

The guidelines follow a 2023 review of non-surgical cosmetic procedures initiated after reports of unsafe practices in 2022. They ban financial incentives, require thorough patient assessments, and set stringent rules for prescribing drugs like Botox. Practitioners are required to demonstrate proper training and experience to offer cosmetic treatments.

Particularly protective of minors, the new rules establish special safeguards for those under 18. Aimed at standardising practices across the health profession, these guidelines empower regulatory boards to take immediate action against non-compliance. Yet, legal avenues remain open for addressing any patient grievances.

